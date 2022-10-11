Forbes Advocate

Lachlan's National Trust to celebrate 40 years with eye on conservation

By National Trust, Lachlan Branch
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 12:00am
Lyn Wykes, Bev Pengilly, Janette Thomas, Neil Wykes, Clare Haley, Jennifer Purdie, Margaret Klein, Viv Cunningham and Mary Hinchcliffe at the Lachlan Branch of National Trust AGM. Picture supplied.

The Lachlan Branch of the National Trust held their AGM at the Lutheran Church Hall in Forbes, with the National President Neil Wykes OAM and his wife Lyn invited to attend and chair elections.

