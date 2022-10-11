Lachlan's National Trust to celebrate 40 years with eye to conservation

The Lachlan Branch of the National Trust held their AGM at the Lutheran Church Hall in Forbes, with the National President Neil Wykes OAM and his wife Lyn invited to attend and chair elections.
President Jennifer Purdie presented her report giving some of highlights of the year, one was being able to hold meetings again.
Two trips were arranged: one in April to Yeoval and Dundullimal near Dubbo and the other to Wellington in August.
The elections were as follows:
Neil Wykes spoke about the National Trust, which exists to identify, conserve and celebrate our heritage in all its forms.
Whilst our built heritage is important and needs to be recognised it is our Natural Heritage that is coming under threat and is a great concern. Our rural landscapes and protection of agricultural land being at the top of the list.
The trust is responding to the changes in climate and the pandemic and moving to more digital means of communication both because of costs and demand.
The Lachlan Branch is celebrating 40 years since it was formed in 1982 with Pixie Tom calling a meeting at Bartley's Creek, people represented from Forbes, Parkes, Condobolin, Cudal, Trundle, Tomingley, Peak Hill, Eugowra and Grenfell.
A celebration lunch will be on Monday, October 24 at 12noon, at the Lutheran Church Hall, Rankin St Forbes. All previous members are invited. Contact Jennifer Purdie on 0488935570 or jenniferpurdie@bigpond.com
