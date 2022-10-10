Forbes Advocate

Cows with calves sell to $3400 at Forbes auction

KB
By Karen Bailey
October 10 2022 - 4:21am
Wayne Dunford, Narran Plains, Brewarrina, sold a pen of 675kg Charolais/Santa Gertrudis cows with calves for $3400 a unit at Forbes last Friday.

Charolais/Santa Gertrudis cows with calves sold to a top of $3400 a unit during the Forbes store cattle sale last Friday.

