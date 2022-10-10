Flood-prone East Forbes areas told to prepare to isolate

The NSW SES is advising residents in some low-lying areas in the east of Forbes to prepare to isolate with high moderate flooding predicted predicted, in a "watch and act" issued by NSW SES on Monday night.
Residents of the following streets should monitor the current flood predictions and be prepared - by midday Tuesday - to be isolated for up to five days:
The same warning has been issued to rural residents upstream and downstream of Forbes - those details in the earlier story.
Residents in some areas of the south of Forbes have been advised to prepare to evacuate.
Sandbags are available at the Forbes SES depot on the corner of Farnell Street and School Road, and anyone who can help fill them is welcome there from 9am Tuesday.
The SES advisory says flood-impacted residents may be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.
What are we expecting?
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Lachlan River could reach 10.4 metres at the Iron Bridge on Tuesday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, low-lying areas along the river and roads will become flooded.
What you need to do:
