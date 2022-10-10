Forbes Advocate
Flood-prone East Forbes areas told to prepare to isolate

Updated October 10 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 9:37am
The NSW SES is advising residents in some low-lying areas in the east of Forbes to prepare to isolate with high moderate flooding predicted predicted, in a "watch and act" issued by NSW SES on Monday night.

