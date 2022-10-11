Real estate agent shares her story, insights, with Forbes Probus

President Barry Wright opened the September meeting by welcoming 33 members then handing the mike to Secretary Lloyd Gerdes, who read the apologies and the minutes of the previous meeting.
Treasurer John Bruce then presented the financial report which was moved and seconded from the floor. David Williams then read the Tours report.
After the normal meeting procedures were completed, the President announced morning tea.
Next Barry Kemp was invited to introduce the guest speaker Emma Henderson, who is currently employed by Elders Real Estate Forbes.
Emma grew up in Forbes where she attended Forbes High School. After completing her education she moved to North Queensland, working in the hospitality industry firstly in Emerald, Gladstone and four years in Mackay.
She found the working hours too long so she moved to Brisbane into car sales of the Honda fleet market, then back to Parkes to Broderick Motors and lastly to Elders Real Estate Forbes.
Emma loves Forbes and is glad to be back home, where she has been influential in starting a mothers group.
In September she nominated for election to Forbes Shire Council where she failed by only 18 votes. 'Perhaps next time', she said. She has great hopes for the Goldridge Estate development. Being involved in Real Estate and with all the information she has gathered in business studies, Forbes is the fastest growing town in the Central West.
After the usual number of questions, Barry invited David Williams to accord a well deserved vote of thanks. The audience responded in the usual manner. Barry thanked everyone for their attendance and closed the meeting.
The next meeting will be held on Friday 28th October 2022 at Club Forbes , Templar Street at 10.30 am when the guest speaker is Constable Andrew MacLean talking about the prevention of stock theft.
- Alister Lockhart OAM
