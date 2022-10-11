Ne'er the sun was seen but spirit of Ulysseans shines in Forbes Odyssey

A highlight of the Odyssey was the award of Spirit of Ulysses to long-term Sydney stalwarts Roger Bates and Peter Rogers for their unwavering support for the Club over a very long period, their initiatives in a growing attendance at the Deux Cafe every month and their innovative bi-monthly PikNik rides at which they supply all manner of cakes, sandwiches, snacks tea and coffee with members only required to bring a cup and a smile.

