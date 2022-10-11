Ne'er the sun was seen but spirit of Ulysseans shines in Forbes Odyssey

The 31st Sydney Odyssey was marked by at times torrential rain and a litany of potholed roads but the positive spirit of Ulysseans still shone through.
67 people registered, representing 12 Branches and including four members from interstate Queensland who battled the elements to attend this time-honoured Ulyssean event.
It was gratifying to see no less than five former Natcom Members in attendance and of course Ian and Val (members #18 and 19) who rarely ever miss a Sydney Odyssey.
Despite the rain, we still managed to visit many of the local attractions including the Parkes Observatory, McFeeters Car Museum, the Forbes Historical Museum and participate in the local historical walk.
A highlight of the Odyssey was the award of Spirit of Ulysses to long-term Sydney stalwarts Roger Bates and Peter Rogers for their unwavering support for the Club over a very long period, their initiatives in a growing attendance at the Deux Cafe every month and their innovative bi-monthly PikNik rides at which they supply all manner of cakes, sandwiches, snacks tea and coffee with members only required to bring a cup and a smile.
Much deserved joint winners of this prestigious Club award.
Big thanks to the Forbes Sport and Recreation Club who hosted the event and the Forbes Information Centre for facilitating our visit and providing welcome bags to all attendees.
