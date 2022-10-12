Forbes Advocate

What about Wyangala? Lachlan Valley asks as Warragamba Dam work prioritised

October 12 2022 - 7:00pm
Livestock being relocated off this Bedgerabong property with predictions the Lachlan River will rise again to major flood levels west of Forbes. Picture by Katie Brown.

Water users in the Lachlan Valley have urged the NSW Premier to declare the Wyangala Dam wall raising project as critical state infrastructure, thereby raising it to the same status as that of Warragamba Dam.

