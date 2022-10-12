What about Wyangala? Lachlan Valley asks as Warragamba Dam work prioritised

Water users in the Lachlan Valley have urged the NSW Premier to declare the Wyangala Dam wall raising project as critical state infrastructure, thereby raising it to the same status as that of Warragamba Dam.
Last week Premier Dominic Perrottet said the plan to raise Warragamba dam wall would help "future proof" Western Sydney from major flood events and he elevated that project's status.
Lachlan Valley Water chair, Tom Green, says Wyangala Dam wall raising needs to be viewed in the same light as Warragamba Dam and both projects should be considered in the same way in that they protect residents and agriculture from major flooding.
"In the last two years under our changing climate we are seeing extensive major flooding along vast stretches of the Lachlan Valley causing untold damage," Mr Green said.
"Producers in the Lachlan Valley came out of three years of drought where water reliability was greatly reduced and now, they have experienced two years of extensive flooding which is having a massive impact on producers and communities along the entire Lachlan Valley.
"Western Sydney is no different to Forbes, Cowra or Condobolin in terms of flood risk and should be treated the same way when it comes to flood mitigation and water security."
At his property south of Forbes, Mr Green has already moved livestock and shifted machinery in preparation for the Lachlan River to rise to a high moderate flood level in Forbes, and major flood levels in surrounding rural areas.
West of Forbes, the Lachlan River has been above the minor flood level at Jemalong Weir since August 21 and moderate flood levels since September 13, with roads to and in the area impacted by floodwaters.
Farmers have been relocating or selling off livestock and are looking at submerged crops for a second year in a row.
"I don't know how many acres are under water, it's been so prolonged," Mr Green said.
"It's the entire length of the river now.
"A lot of crop got knocked out early but even crop where the water was running through is dying now because it's been submerged for weeks."
While this year - and last - have saturated the catchment Mr Green says raising the wall and introducing more flood mitigation capacity would solve the problem of extensive flooding and improve water reliability in the Lachlan Valley.
The Wyangala Dam Wall Raising project is expected to increase the dam's capacity to hold an additional 650 gigalitres, which will increase capacity by 53 per cent. The proposed project will see the dam wall height raised to increase the level by 10 metres.
Mr Green says it would prevent some floods and "take the tops off" others.
"We want to also reduce the severity of flooding along the entire valley and raising the dam wall and creating a flood mitigation section would help do that," Mr Green said.
"The flood mitigation section of a dam can also help reduce major flooding as we have seen in the Macquarie Valley in the last few days where Burrendong Dam stopped major flooding in Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine because that dam was able to hold back vast quantities of water, while Wyangala Dam has had 164,000 ML inflows the last two days and has had to release massive volumes of water which may create major flooding throughout the valley in coming days."
Releases from Wyangala were ramped up to 40,000 megalitres on Monday with the dam over 102 per cent of effective full storage capacity.
"Burrendong Dam has about 40 per cent flood mitigation capacity and this has allowed for measured releases to reduce the level of flooding along the Macquarie River," Mr Green said.
"It won't stop flooding but the flood mitigation section substantially reduces the peaks in the floods which cause most of the damage.
"The dam could have shut down three or four days out and we would have had room in the river, not have the system loaded.
"We therefore ask the NSW Government and opposition to commit to the Wyangala Dam wall raising as a matter of urgency as the project is critical state infrastructure."
