An unlicensed driver who crashed a car into the Parkes dog park while intoxicated and fled the scene, will have to remain off the road for 18 months.
Phillip Pike of Ferry Street, Forbes appeared in Parkes Local Court on September 8, pleading guilty to driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and never being a licensed person to drive a vehicle on the road.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court his 19-year-old client didn't have and has never had a driver's licence, nor did he have his own car, making it difficult for an interlock order should one be imposed.
"It's his first time before the court," Mr Tedeschi said.
"He's completed the traffic offenders program."
Magistrate Brett Thomas said the matter was a serious one.
"At the end of the day you were intoxicated and you shouldn't have been driving anyway because you don't have a licence," he told Pike.
Magistrate fined him $500 for both offences and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.
He was given an interlock exemption order because he had no access to a vehicle.
Pike was also handed a 12 month community corrections order.
According to police documents tendered in court, Pike consumed a number of alcoholic beverages at a Parkes hotel then at a residence in Parkes over the night of April 8 this year.
About 6.30am the next morning, in the rain, Pike was driving a Ford Falcon XR6 with two passengers in Coleman Street and lost control, crashing into the enclosed dog park at Kelly Reserve before all occupants ran from the scene.
Emergency services were called and were told a number of people were seen running from the accident.
Police found a damaged vehicle on the nature strip and damage to the dog park fence.
They also spotted a wallet inside the unlocked car and a firearm upside down in the driver's door pocket, which they seized.
It was a Gell Blaster type in the shape of a Glock, similar to a police service pistol.
During a patrol of Coleman Street, officers found Pike standing with another male on a driveway.
They told police Pike was driving the car but he didn't own it, Pike adding he didn't have a licence or has ever held a licence.
Pike was breath tested - being within two hours of the accident and him not at his primary residence - and returned a positive reading.
He was taken to Parkes Police Station but wasn't able to have his breath analysed because the machine was faulty and inoperable.
Checks also showed Pike was telling the truth about having no licence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.