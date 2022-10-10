Forbes Advocate
Court

Forbes unlicensed driver in Parkes Court after crashing car into dog park while intoxicated

By Court Reporter
October 10 2022 - 11:56pm
The Forbes unlicensed driver was fined, disqualified from driving and put on a community corrections order when he appeared in Parkes Local Court. File picture

An unlicensed driver who crashed a car into the Parkes dog park while intoxicated and fled the scene, will have to remain off the road for 18 months.

