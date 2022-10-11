Croquet players keen for contest on sunny Tuesday

Rain again was the winner for Aussie Croquet on Saturday.
On a nice sunny morning Tuesday 11th we had another big turn up of 39 players. We had two new players, Richard and Ann Parker, and a visitor Wayne Smith.
Four players won three games: Robin Pols, Carolyn Neilsen, John Cole and Neville Spry.
BIG WINNERS
CLOSE GAMES
That's it for now, let's hope the flood waters don't reach us.
By Pegging Out.
