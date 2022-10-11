Forbes Advocate

Croquet players keen for contest on sunny Tuesday

Updated October 11 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:36am
Join our croquet club Tuesday and Saturday mornings for a game. File picture

Rain again was the winner for Aussie Croquet on Saturday.

