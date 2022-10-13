Lindsay Morehouse. He's been described as the pioneer of music in Parkes, the Central West and beyond, and come Sunday, October 23 the Parkes Shire Concert Band will host a concert in his memory.
The concert will be a celebration of his music and will feature musicians from across the Parkes Shire and region.
It also coincides with the Spring Fling Arts Festival that's currently underway in Parkes.
Very briefly, who was Lindsay? He was an accomplished musician playing in youth orchestras in his teens. He came to Parkes in 1973 as a radio engineer for 2PK - and violin/piano teacher.
In 1974 he formed Sinfonia of the West and continued to conduct and play in community orchestras until he left Parkes in 2015. Lindsay established the music store and was a record label producer.
He encouraged everyone to enjoy music, learn or pick up the instrument again. He organised for many other orchestras and choirs to play in Parkes, and the orchestra accompanied the Parkes M&D Society's 1970s productions.
"Lindsay was a trailblazer with great tenacity for promoting and sustaining music in our community," said Ellen Tom from the Parkes Shire Concert Band.
"With respect, we honour him in a free community concert on Sunday, October 23 in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club."
Lindsay's daughter Caroline Chapman has also been invited along.
Afternoon tea and coffee will be provided. Please book online for rsvps at https://events.humanitix.com/spring-fling-festival-lindsay-morehouse-memorial-concert.
Below is a brief version of Lindsay's eulogy kindly provided by his daughter, to give our readers an insight into his life.
"Thank you to Caroline for writing his eulogy," Ellen said.
My dear dad came into the world on the 18th March 1930 at a private maternity cottage called 'Cabathen' in the suburb of Darling, Melbourne. Born in the middle of the Great Depression, his father Murray was lucky to be a tool maker for Suttons Gauge and Tools, so was able to keep his job on reduced hours.
The family lived in Glen Iris when dad was born and he and his brother Bill had a good start to life. Bill was four years older and dad said a vivid memory he had was when his mother sat them down and told Bill he was going to learn the piano and dad was to learn the violin. He started with a violin teacher Mrs Wright and went on to learn from J B North who sold dad his current violin for 25 pounds.
He attended several primary schools and after completing his high schooling at Swinburne Technical College, he commenced his radio technician training at the Marconi School of Wireless in Melbourne.
In those days radio was still in its infancy as an industry and it was an exciting time for those involved. After graduating he walked the streets in June 1945, going from station to station looking for a job as a junior technician. 3XY took him on. He was 15 years old, this the beginning of a long involvement in radio broadcasting where he would end up performing roles in announcing and management, in addition to his numerous jobs as radio technician, and as his experience grew, radio broadcast engineer - which almost three decades later would bring him to Parkes.
Around the time he started at 3XY, he auditioned for the Junior Symphony Orchestra in Melbourne and was a foundation member. It was an 80 piece orchestra and the equivalent is now the Victorian Youth Orchestra. Dad worked at 3XY until 1952 and for a short time worked alongside Bert Newton who had just got his first job as a turntable operator.
Dad joined the Ballet Guild orchestra in 1948 and was helping with the conducting of it over the next four years. He spoke fondly of those years and was proud to be involved in what later became Ballet Victoria. His conducting experience started around age 18 with the Tallis orchestra and would continue until he was in his early 80s.
Before he married mum - Janice and a cellist herself - dad worked at 3UZ, had a year in the RAFF Central Band in Laverton near Melbourne playing cornet, and spent a year at the ABC in Sydney as he had been called up there to work with live music production in their studios. His work in radio took him around the country. While he was in Muswellbrook he started the Upper Hunter Orchestral Society, encouraging people of all abilities to join. Wherever dad (and later mum) lived, that same passion and encouragement shone through. Just prior to their marriage, while dad was working at W&G Records as studio manager and chief engineer, he started his own record label called Master Recording Company, recording live music. One of his jobs every January was recording for the National Music Camp, which lasted 30 years. In the mid 1960s dad was the musical director of the Melbourne and Metropolitan Board of Works' Choir. They moved to North Queensland in August 1967 for a chief engineer position, by March 1968 dad had established the Innisfail Amateur Orchestra. In 1970 dad started another record label called Tower Hill Records named after the landmark just outside of Melbourne.
Mum always said that Warrnambool was too windy and cold, so it was probably a large factor in determining their move to Parkes. He was appointed in 1973 the sole engineer for 2PK and we arrived on my third birthday in November. Mum said she cried when she saw the flat at the transmitter we were to live in but not long before she died she said how much she loved it out there. They got busy in painting and tidying up the transmitter which was a converted army hut and our days living out there were full of happiness. Dad would work from home and also at the studios, and I spent many hours in at the old 2PK building with identities such as Don Maguire and Ross Weeks, exploring the station and the records library. It was a great team for dad to work with and the Spicers were great people to work for. In 1981 2PK moved into new studios which were fitted out technically by dad. It was just after the opening he suffered his first heart issues and spent some time in ICU in Parkes Hospital. It would be 12 years later that he was to finally have a heart bypass which lasted him, in the end, 28 more years.
Mum and dad noticed immediately that Parkes was more orientated to sport than the arts and he quickly went to work in rectifying some kind of healthy balance. Dad soon gathered a group of musicians and formed the Sinfonia of the West in 1974. He never wasted any time in getting orchestras going wherever he went in Australia. The Champion Post's headline for the inaugural concert in October 1974 was 'Excellent audience reaction to concert'. Over 400 people turned up for the concert. Mayor J E Scoble at the end of the night said "Parkes has a great asset in the orchestra and that he is looking forward to its further development in the future". In the 1970s the orchestra accompanied the M&D productions. The Sinfonia continued for around five years from memory.
We would often have students come out to the transmitter flat for music lessons and then when we opened the music store. Mum taught cello and dad piano, and in the mid 1980s I would later at age 15 onwards, teach organ, guitar and piano myself in the new shop next to the Broadway Hotel. Dad was always on hand for providing PA systems for events and set up a new records label called Strad Records. He recorded the 2PK Country Music Jamboree and the 35th Jazz Convention when it came to Forbes in 1980. In the late 1970s we spent many happy afternoons at the Lachlan Vintage Village in Forbes while dad was installing the push button audio system which told you a story about every building.
Selling musical instruments and sheet music in Parkes was always going to be a challenge but we lived simply and rented a farm house cheaply in those early days. Luckily video movie rental became popular and dad bought 60 movies - 30 for Strad Music Centre and 30 for our store in Forbes, Hawkes Music Centre which we had recently purchased. People had an insatiable appetite for watching movies at home and our library grew to a library of 2000 movies and we had 20 outlets around the Central West which dad used to service with exchanges every week in the old Strad delivery van. As the big video companies came to Parkes, dad diverted into becoming a Dick Smith Electronics distributor which was something he had a lot of knowledge about.
Dad would soon gravitate back to what he loved after mum's untimely death, starting up an orchestra once again in the Parkes Symphony. He started travelling to Orange to rehearse and play in their orchestra and spent his time helping out with community pursuits such as the Lachlan Valley Community Radio station.
Dad was always good at advertising and promoting his concerts, either the Parkes Orchestra or visiting groups. It used to amaze me how he single handedly managed the friends of the orchestra with his later Parkes Symphony Orchestra in the 1990s and would mail out details of upcoming concerts and manage the bookings.
Some things about dad:
He loved gadgets including lights that went on when you entered the room.
He loved McDonalds, Aldi and the Reject Shop.
He loved Parkes.
He had a bad memory for names but could tell you in intricate detail how sound waves operated.
He as fascinated by the miracle of the human body and the universe.
During his final years at Parkes he enjoyed immensely the Astronomical Society meetings at the Parkes Radio Telescope. He was really enjoying his retirement years and was so fortunate to be in good health, apart from a stroke that he had in 1996 which had some lasting pins and needles in one hand. We could see that his memory was becoming an issue, with the onset of dementia, and when he was 85 he thought it was time to move to Armidale. He felt his days of bringing music to Parkes had come to an end and it was time for someone else to take it over.
Dad and I are indebted to many people and groups who have enhanced his life over his later life. I just want to say thank you to all those people who embraced his passion and listened to his stories and ideas. Thank you in particular to Rhonda Redenbach who made sure he didn't move north without being recognised and the Parkes medallion he received was a lovely gesture, as was the Australia Day award in 2016. I hope to in some way continue this promotion of music on his behalf. For the last two years we have sponsored a prize at the Parkes High School awards day and I am thinking about some way which I can still contribute to music in Parkes. But for the moment I have great comfort in knowing that the music he shared lives on in the skills and passions of those he taught locally and in the memories of those who participated in any of his music groups.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.