Mum always said that Warrnambool was too windy and cold, so it was probably a large factor in determining their move to Parkes. He was appointed in 1973 the sole engineer for 2PK and we arrived on my third birthday in November. Mum said she cried when she saw the flat at the transmitter we were to live in but not long before she died she said how much she loved it out there. They got busy in painting and tidying up the transmitter which was a converted army hut and our days living out there were full of happiness. Dad would work from home and also at the studios, and I spent many hours in at the old 2PK building with identities such as Don Maguire and Ross Weeks, exploring the station and the records library. It was a great team for dad to work with and the Spicers were great people to work for. In 1981 2PK moved into new studios which were fitted out technically by dad. It was just after the opening he suffered his first heart issues and spent some time in ICU in Parkes Hospital. It would be 12 years later that he was to finally have a heart bypass which lasted him, in the end, 28 more years.