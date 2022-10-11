Forbes Advocate

Can you help? Flood preparations stepped up at Forbes SES depot

Updated October 11 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 10:49pm
Flood preparations have been stepped up this week with water on the way down the river from last week's rains, and more forecast for our saturated catchment.

