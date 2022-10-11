Can you help? Flood preparations stepped up at Forbes SES depot

Flood preparations have been stepped up this week with water on the way down the river from last week's rains, and more forecast for our saturated catchment.
The Lachlan River is predicted to peak with a high moderate flood at the Iron Bridge on Wednesday night, and surrounding rural areas are bracing for major flooding.
The State Emergency Service early this week advised residents of some of our rural areas both upstream and downstream of Forbes to prepare to isolate, with roads progressively being cut off by rising floodwater.
Forbes unit SES controller Roc Walshaw said he was content with preparations on Tuesday, with volunteers doorknocking anyone likely to be impacted in town - in some of our low-lying residential areas.
He said the local unit has been preparing for this situation.
"We started sandbagging a month ago - we filled our shed and we virtually emptied that on Monday," he said.
Sandbags were rolling steadily out the gates of the Forbes State Emergency Service on Tuesday, with residents on the Escort Way and Newell Highway south of Forbes among those preparing their properties.
SES and Rural Fire Service volunteers were at work filling and distributing sandbags in and around town, with resources also at Bedgerabong and Corinella for community access.
Community volunteers are welcome at the depot, on the corner of Farnell Street and School Road, until 6pm this afternoon.
Additional flood rescue teams from Fire and Rescue NSW and Surf Lifesaving NSW teams are here.
Last week's rains took Wyangala Dam to 102 per cent of its effective full capacity, with inflows at a rate of more than 100,000ML on Sunday and releases of 50,000 ML a day.
The peak from that event was a predicted 10.4m at the Iron Bridge in Forbes on Wednesday night, with a high of 6.6m (near the major flood level) at Cottons Weir by Thursday morning.
The prediction is for major flooding at Jemalong from Thursday, with a possible river high of 7.9m at the gauge by Friday.
All eyes are on the forecast again, with rain expected from Thursday into Friday. The BOM says revised predictions will be provided as necessary. Wyangala has been reduced to 98.26 per cent as of Wednesday morning.
Anyone planning to travel is urged to check road conditions as flooding has closed roads including the Escort Way to Eugowra, Henry Lawson Way to Grenfell and Lachlan Valley Way to Cowra.
Check Forbes Shire Council and livetraffic.com before travelling.
