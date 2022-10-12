National Parks Association organises walk as part of Bird Week

Online web form (this form won't be made live until the 14 October) or you can submit your counts through the free Aussie Bird Count app. The app is available for iPhones and Android smartphones, go to the Google Play or iTunes to download the app for free. If you have the Aussie Bird Count app from previous years don't delete it, it should update automatically with the newest version. In between event dates, the app operates as a field-guide/bird finder.