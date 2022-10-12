National Parks Association organises walk as part of Bird Week

Hi Landcarer's
I can't believe that the Aussie Bird Count is nearly upon us again!
As part of Bird Week, the Lachlan Valley National Parks Association have organised a walk on Sunday, October 23 at the Bumberry Ridge Trail.
Walkers are to meet at the Lions Park, Orange Road, Parkes at 0900 or at the rest area at the Trail at 0920.
This walk will cover undulating terrain and cover approximately 8 kilometres.
If you are intending to join the group for the walk, please contact Walk Leader, Martin Bell on 0429 346 586 the evening before the walk.
New walkers are always welcome! Walkers are reminded to bring along enough food and water for the entire day as well as suitable clothing, footwear, hat and sunscreen.
A pair of good binoculars and a fold up chair for the post- walk cuppa is recommended.
For safety reasons, those walking stay together as a group. Please consider bringing a companion if for any reason you are unsure of your ability to complete the walk, so that you don't return unaccompanied.
If you can't make the walk and want to complete the Aussie Bird Count, spend 20 minutes standing or sitting in one spot and noting down the birds that you see. You will need to count the number of each species you spot within that period.
For example, you might see 4 Australian Magpies, 2 Rainbow Lorikeets and a Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo. If you can identify birds by their calls, please include these in your count, but if you aren't sure of a bird without seeing it, please exclude it rather than making a guess.
The Aussie Bird Count app has a handy field-guide to help you identify birds.
Submit your count it in two different ways:
Online web form (this form won't be made live until the 14 October) or you can submit your counts through the free Aussie Bird Count app. The app is available for iPhones and Android smartphones, go to the Google Play or iTunes to download the app for free. If you have the Aussie Bird Count app from previous years don't delete it, it should update automatically with the newest version. In between event dates, the app operates as a field-guide/bird finder.
For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare or contact Marg Applebee on 0418 611 053.
