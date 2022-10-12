Forbes Advocate
Bali Bombings Anniversary

'Never forgotten' the message as Forbes marks 20th anniversary of Bali bombing

Updated October 12 2022 - 5:01am, first published 2:30am
Forbes Rugby Union Club Bali survivors gathered in Forbes on Wednesday to remember Paul Cronin, Brad Ridley and Greg Sanderson.

'Never forgotten' are the words on the Bali Memorial that stands rock solid at Forbes Rugby Union Club.

