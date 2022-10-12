Prepare for major flooding: call out to help fill sandbags with new peak predictions

The Bureau of Meteorology is now predicting the Lachlan River to reach the major flood level of 10.55 at the Iron Bridge in Forbes late Thursday, with a peak near 10.6m
There's likely to be major flooding at Cottons Weir, with a peak near 7m predicted for Friday, and major flooding at Jemalong Weir from Thursday.
The river level may reach 7.9m at Jemalong Weir on Saturday, the BOM is warning.
The SES advises residents of low-lying parts of South Forbes to prepare to evacuate, so you can safely do so if and when instructed by the SES. Impacted properties are in:
The SES advises you should:
Forbes SES volunteers are filling sandbags with the support of community members, Rural Fire Service volunteers and even some visiting Surf Life Saving rescue teams. Anyone who can help with the work - or who needs sandbags - can attend the Forbes depot on the corner of Farnell Street and School Road.
Forbes Shire Council has announced the Olympic Pool will close from Thursday due to the developing flood situation.
Red Bend Catholic College has also advised families through social media channels that the school will be forced to close from Wednesday, October 12.
"Those with students involved in the HSC exam, we are seeking further advice from NESA and will communicate this to all families when we receive the information," the College said in a Facebook post.
"Students will be able to access learning via Google Classroom and all students are expected to continue learning online."
Those living upstream and downstream of Forbes have been advised to prepare for isolation due to the risk floodwaters will cut roads.
You can check current road closures on the Forbes Shire Council website and Live Traffic.
Six people, including four young children, were rescued after their car became stranded in water just 10km out of Forbes on Wednesday.
Impacted properties upstream of Forbes include:
Impacted properties downstream of Forbes include:
The NSW SES advises you should monitor the situation and prepare to be isolated by floodwater.
You may be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.
The SES advises you:
At all times avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers. Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in floodwater-it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines apply.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.