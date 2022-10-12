'Inspirational' Nedd $794k and 3400km into charity run

It's been tough. So tough. But Nedd Brockmann is now on the home stretch of an incredible run from Australia's West coast to East coast.
The Forbes tradie set off from Cottesloe Beach on September 1, and has run and walked the breadth of this country, across the unforgiving Nullabor Plain.
And in doing so, he's already raised more than $700,000 for Australia's homeless - you can contribute here.
His instagram feed has revealed his struggles with injury and sleep deprivation after he set himself the punishing target of running 100km a day for 40 days - or the nearly 4000km journey.
It's taken a little longer than anticipated, he's now on day 42 and it's taken an incredible toll on his body.
"I feel like if you were to MRI my lower body, there's be multiple diagnoses going down," he posted to Instagram on Monday.
"The hip is holding on by the skin of its teeth and the feet feel like they've been hit with a hammer from all angles.
"I keep laughing in disbelief of how far we have come in such a short time yet internally scream at the thought of another 600+ km week."
Yet daily Nedd reminds himself - and challenges all of us - to "get comfortable being uncomfortable".
And he's now on the home straight: in his home state of NSW and greeted by crowds in Wagga Wagga on Wednesday evening.
From there, he was just 460km from his finish line of Bondi Beach. We say "just" as if that's not a solid day's driving for most of us.
He's hoping to run into the surf at Bondi about 6pm Monday, October 17. We'll be tracking his journey and cheering him on.
