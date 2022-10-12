Women, children rescued from car stranded in floodwaters

Two women and four young children have been rescued from their car after they became stranded in floodwaters south-east of Forbes.
Fire and Rescue NSW in-water experts have rescued two women and four children, aged under seven, from their car, stranded in floodwaters south-east of Forbes.
The family was travelling from Young to Forbes around 3pm and attempted to cross a flooded road about 10km from town, a NSW Fire and Rescue statement issued to media on Wednesday afternoon said.
Water entered the Ford Territory's air intake and the vehicle stalled.
FRNSW Strike Team Charlie, working out of Forbes as part of the SES-led flood response, assessed the flow of the floodwaters and ventured in to reach the family.
Assisted by SES volunteers, NSW Police and Surf Life Savers, the specially-trained firefighters fitted the vehicle's occupants with life jackets and used an Arkangel raft to convey the children to safety.
Police transported the women and children to Forbes to be reunited with relatives.
No-one was injured in the incident.
Fire and Rescue NSW is warning the public not to take risks with floodwaters even if they're familiar with the local crossings.
Numerous roads around Forbes are impacted by floodwaters, with a number now closed to traffic.
Check the Forbes Shire Council website and Live Traffic for updates before planning travel.
