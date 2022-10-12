Forbes Advocate

Women, children rescued from car stranded in floodwaters

Updated October 12 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:26am
Fire and Rescue NSW's in-water team, based in Forbes during this flood event, have rescued six people including four children under seven from a stranded vehicle. Picture Fire and Rescue NSW

Two women and four young children have been rescued from their car after they became stranded in floodwaters south-east of Forbes.

