Low-lying residential areas told to prepare to evacuate with prediction of major flooding in Forbes

Low-lying areas of the Forbes CBD, east Forbes and south Forbes have been advised to prepare to evacuate with predictions that the Lachlan River will reach the major flood height at the Iron Bridge.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting that the Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge may exceed the major flood level (10.55 metres) late Thursday and may peak near 10.60 metres during Friday, with major flooding.
The NSW State Emergency Service is advising people in the low-lying areas of the following streets to prepare for evacuation:
Low-lying areas in the following East Forbes streets have been advised to prepare to evacuate:
Low-lying areas of the following west Forbes streets are also advised to prepare for evacuation:
NSW SES warns the situation may change quickly. They are monitoring and will update if the situation changes.
They urge you to:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
