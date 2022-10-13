Emergency Operations Centre opens with major flooding expected in Forbes

Forbes' emergency management committee is now meeting with major flooding expected in Forbes on Thursday night.
Mayor Phyllis Miller made the announcement in a social media video post.
"This is where we bring all of the government departments together and we all know what each of us are doing and we're there to prepare as best we can for you our community - and it's very important we prepare well," she said.
"That committee will be at the RFS offices in Union Street."
The mayor urged residents to register for Forbes Shire Council's emergency SMS updates: you can phone the council on 6850 2300 to have your mobile phone number added to the list.
The council shares information such as road closures through the system - you can also find information on road closures on their website, as numerous roads are impacted by floodwaters.
The Lachlan River is expected to reach the major flood level in Forbes tonight or early tomorrow, and at Jemalong Weir downstream on Thursday afternoon.
The peak has now passed Nanami, with a height of of 11.5m about 4pm Wednesday afternoon, that peak is expected in Forbes tonight.
Low-lying areas within Forbes have been advised to prepare to evacuate, those in the river areas surrounding the town have been advised to prepare for isolation.
Read the list of areas under the advisory here, volunteers with emergency services are also doorknocking affected areas.
Mayor Miller urged those in affected areas to ensure they had food and other supplies in readiness for isolation.
"Ring the SES if you get into trouble, 132500, and of course stay safe," she said.
"Take care, be careful and we'll get through this together."
Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Thursday into Friday which may cause renewed river level rises and prolonged flooding along the Lachlan River and its tributaries. The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided if necessary.
