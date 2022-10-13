Forbes Advocate
NSW Pride final home game will be in Parkes in a first for the Hockey One League competition

Christine Little
By Christine Little
October 13 2022 - 1:33am
Parkes product, Hockeyroo and NSW Pride player Mariah Williams will play the last round of the season against Canberra Chill in her hometown. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Sultana Bran Hockey One League is back in 2022 and in a major coup for not only Parkes but the Central West, for the very first time the competition will head regional.

