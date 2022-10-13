The Sultana Bran Hockey One League is back in 2022 and in a major coup for not only Parkes but the Central West, for the very first time the competition will head regional.
A hot-bed for hockey talent in NSW, Parkes will host the NSW Pride's final round home-game clash with the Canberra Chill on Saturday, November 12 in front of what is expected to be a sold-out local crowd at the McGlynn Sports Complex.
Hockey One is Australia's new national hockey league, pitching seven state teams, containing both men's and women's leagues, against each other in a season of fast and exciting games.
Parkes product and NSW Pride player, Hockeyroo Mariah Williams will be a fan favourite when she runs out onto the field named in her honour.
But before that, the NSW Pride will host back-to-back rounds at their Sydney Olympic Park home - the Lion's Den - against the Perth Thundersticks (October 21) and Brisbane Blaze (October 28).
The Friday night game against the Blaze will be a heavyweight match-up, with the 2019 men's grand finalists squaring off against each other in a replay that is sure to be fiery.
Initially the regional home game in Parkes was supposed to take place last season in October but Covid-19 soon forced its cancellation as with the rest of the competition.
Parkes Shire Council - along with Parkes Hockey Inc, Hockey NSW and Hockey Australia - has received an Australian Sports Commission grant of $50,000 to help host the Hockey One match in Parkes.
The town is expecting the game will bring more than 1000 visitors and spectators to town, providing a welcomed boost to Parkes' tourism, hospitality and retail industries.
"Supported by the Australian Sports Commission, this is set to be the first ever game of Hockey One held in a regional location," Parkes Shire councillor Louise O'Leary said.
"This event will provide a fantastic opportunity for the regional community to reconnect and celebrate through one of the most popular sports in the Parkes Shire.
"With a number of highly skilled athletes travelling here for the special clash, this gives local fans the rare opportunity to watch their idols play hockey live."
The NSW Pride team will bring a superstar line-up of players from the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras and the event will be live streamed on Kayo, providing an international sporting audience for those unable to attend in person.
Council is working with Parkes Hockey Inc to leverage this game within the region with planning underway for a coaching clinic on the Saturday prior to the televised games, along with the potential for a sportspersons dinner that evening.
Tickets for the game are on sale at www.hockeyone.com.au.
It's great news for Williams, who will get to play the last round of the season against Canberra Chill in her hometown.
Hockey NSW CEO Emma Highwood said after a few years between seasons it was exciting to be able to announce the NSW Pride squads and fixtures.
"Following such a successful inaugural season with our all-conquering Men's team finishing as champions we cannot wait to see both squads showcase the spirit of Pride both on and off the field," she said.
"We are thrilled to be able to take Sultana Bran Hockey One League to regional NSW this season.
"It is always a great atmosphere at sporting events in regional NSW and we are thrilled to be able to host our last home match of the season in Parkes."
The Hockey One League played its first round at the end of September.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
