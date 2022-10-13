Forbes Advocate

Forbes floods 2022: Evacuation notice issued to low-lying areas of Forbes with major flooding predicted

Updated October 13 2022 - 5:14am, first published 4:10am
The NSW SES is directing residents in some low-lying areas of Forbes to evacuate by 8pm Thursday with flooding predicted to reach major levels tonight.

