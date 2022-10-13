The NSW SES is directing residents in some low-lying areas of Forbes to evacuate by 8pm Thursday with flooding predicted to reach major levels tonight.
Those impacted, who are also being doorknocked by emergency services, are being urged to stay with friends or family, or seek alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
The SES says people need to leave those properties before 8pm, as evacuation routes will be closed due to floodwater.
There is an evacuation centre at St Andrews Presbyterian Church in Harold Street for those who cannot find alternate accommodation.
The SES advises that if you remain in flooded areas, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services. It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water.
The impacted Forbes East streets are:
The impacted Forbes North East streets are:
The impacted Forbes West streets are:
The impacted Forbes South streets are:
