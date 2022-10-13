There might not be a Trundle ABBA Festival this year because of the unstable weather but for those who'd still like to 'thank you for the music', Bjorn Again is going to perform at the Parkes Leagues Club.
Festival ticket holders were given priority to book on Tuesday and Wednesday but tickets for the general public are now on sale.
The show will take place on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm and tickets can be purchased at www.123tix.com.au/events/35601/bjorn-again.
Organisers said please note this event is general admission - dancing is encouraged!
Meanwhile Parkes' talented trio Amitie will be performing downstairs at the leagues club, singing a great mix of 60s, 70s and 80s music so why not come and join in the fun.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
