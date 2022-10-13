Nedd Brockmann ran into Wagga on Wednesday evening ready to collapse into sleep after a day which saw him run more than two marathons.
The Forbes and former Kinross Wolaroi School finish man took a hard earned, albeit brief, rest in the city after running from Narrandera to Wagga in one day, the latest in a long line of inhuman feats.
Mr Brockmann is in the middle of the marathon to end all marathons as he attempts to run across the country from Cottesloe Beach in WA to Sydney's Bondi Beach - the equivalent of nearly 100 marathons.
That goal is daunting and audacious, but made profound when coupled with his main aim - to raise $1,000,000 to combat homelessness across the country.
Waiting for him at the 94km mark were his emotional parents, Ian and Kylie Brockmann.
Ian said his son's decision to undertake this gargantuan run is typical of his determined nature.
"He's one of them kids that if he says it, he'll just do it, and we just had to realise we had to follow him," he said.
The pair said they're in awe of their son, but they say that there is still some way left to go.
"How do we feel right now? like it's not finished," said mum Kylie.
"There's a bit to go and that's been the biggest part about being in this bubble for 42 days and this is the second most populated place we've been in for a very long time, so it feels a little bit surreal."
Kylie and Ian have been providing support for their son the whole way, travelling ahead with the rest of the team to provide food and emotional support every day.
She said it was her son's move to Sydney that spurred him into action.
He's sharing himself, and I think that resonates with a lot of people ... he wants to inspire people.- Kylie Brockmann on her son Nedd and his run across Australia
The country lad couldn't believe the poverty he witnessed in the city, and couldn't sit idly by while it happened.
"At about 20 he moved to Sydney and he couldn't believe it, he would just go and sit with these people and have conversations and just connect with them," she said.
"And he kept ringing and saying 'they're just people mum, they've all got a story and I can't believe people just walk past them'. It really did touch him and he wanted to make a difference."
The cross-country adventure is just Nedd "being the person he is, being a larrikin", she said.
"He's sharing himself, and I think that resonates with a lot of people ... he wants to inspire people," she said.
The pair say they are incredibly proud of Nedd, but they'll be glad when he finally runs into Bondi, hopefully, come Monday.
"Relieved, when he gets there. That he's done it, that he's got there, that he's finished, that he can stop. Relief will be my number one feeling for him," Kylie said.
Wagga local James Ward is part of Mr Brockmann's team and organised the Wagga event. He said he was so proud of the support the city offered the young runner.
"The support of the community has been incredible," he said. "It restores your faith in humanity.
"[Nedd is] one of a kind. Not just because he can run 100kms for 40 consecutive days, but because as a 23 year-old he's more worried about other people and that's why the country has fallen in love with him."
Wednesday was Mr Brockmann's 42nd day running and he has raised $800,000 so far, planning to run onto Bondo on Monday evening.
To donate to the cause visit neddsrecordrun.com
