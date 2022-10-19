What's on and coming up in Forbes

October 20 to October 30
For the first time The Harrington Circus Show is coming to the FORBES Showgrounds! Show times are 6.30pm on Thursday and Friday; 3pm and 6.30pm on Saturday; 11am on Sunday. It's a 45 minute circus show with limited seats; games and food open one hour before showtimes. To make a booking please ogibe 0431969209. Tickets range from $10 to $15 for children (whether side or front sections) and $20 to $25 for adults.
Wednesday, October 26
Ryan Butta reveals a gritty alternative history in The Ballad of Abdul Wade, exposing the untold debt that Australia owes to the humble camel - and the Afghans who brought them here and drove them through the outback. Ryan Butta stumbled on this fascinating forgotten history when visiting his father's hometown of Brewarrina in north-west New South Wales in 2018. Told with flair and authority, The Ballad of Abdul Wade interrogates why some have been written out of history and defies the standard horse-powered folklore to reveal a hitherto unknown episode of Australian pioneering history. He's speaking at Forbes Library on Wednesday 26 October from 2pm.
Saturday, October 29
The next generation of women's soccer stars will have a front row seat at a top level game at Botanical Gardens when Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers meet in a pre-season Liberty A League game right here in Forbes. There will be a chance to meet the players from 10:30am to 11:30am during a training session. Exhibition games featuring the Lachlan United Under 10s, Under 12s and Under 14s girls squads will start from 12pm and go through to the main game. Tickets eventbrite.com.au
Saturday, October 29
Forbes Town and District Band presents A Major Concert featuring musicians from bands across the district in this special performance. It starts at 6pm at Forbes Town Hall, tickets are $10 at the door. BYO nibbles, no alcohol.
Sunday October 30
Forbes Evening Branch CWA is hosting a fashion parade and afternoon tea to celebrate 100 years of the Country Women's Association of NSW. It's on at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 5pm, book your seat for $15 online through 123tix.com.au or by phoning 0419 975 652.
November 5
This fabulous outdoor event will be bucket loads of fun with entertainment from Gabe Music, beautiful food and wine all while raising money for Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes for the Women's Refuge and Homelessness as well as a donation to the Forbes Branch of Can Assist. Tickets online at 123tix.com.au
