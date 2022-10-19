What's on and coming up in Forbes

Ryan Butta reveals a gritty alternative history in The Ballad of Abdul Wade, exposing the untold debt that Australia owes to the humble camel - and the Afghans who brought them here and drove them through the outback. Ryan Butta stumbled on this fascinating forgotten history when visiting his father's hometown of Brewarrina in north-west New South Wales in 2018. Told with flair and authority, The Ballad of Abdul Wade interrogates why some have been written out of history and defies the standard horse-powered folklore to reveal a hitherto unknown episode of Australian pioneering history. He's speaking at Forbes Library on Wednesday 26 October from 2pm.

