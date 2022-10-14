Forbes Advocate
Flood update: Iron Bridge peak now predicted Friday evening

Updated October 14 2022 - 1:21am, first published 12:52am
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is now predicted to peak near 10.60 metres Friday evening.

