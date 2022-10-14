Flood update: Iron Bridge peak now predicted Friday evening

The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is now predicted to peak near 10.60 metres Friday evening.
The Bureau of Meteorology has released its latest flood warning for the Lachlan River, as of 11.27am Friday, October 14.
The Lachlan River reached the major flood level of 10.55m at the Iron Bridge in Forbes by 11am, and was rising at 6.83m at Cottons Weir and 7.75m at Jemalong Weir Downstream.
The main flood peak along the Lachlan River is now approaching Forbes, causing major flooding in and around the community.
At Cottons Weir, it's predicted to peak 7 metres overnight Friday into Saturday, with major flooding.
At Jemalong Weir, the peak is still predicted to reach 7.9m but now on Sunday.
The Bureau is warning that rainfall observed during Thursday and forecast for the remainder of Friday may cause renewed river rises and flooding along the Lachlan River and its tributaries.
Forbes airport recorded 22.6mm on Thursday night, Cowra 17.6mm and Goulburn 9mm, further rainfall is predicted for next week.
The BOM says the situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided as required.
The flooding is a combination of water released from Wyangala Dam and multiple tributary inflows and Forbes has been preparing all week.
Up to 50,000 megalitres a day has been released from Wyangala since last weekend's rainfall, with the storage reduced to 95.87 per cent of its capacity in preparation for more rainfall.
Releases were stepped down to 16,000 megalitres on Thursday with inflows decreasing.
NSW SES on Thursday directed residents of some low-lying areas of Forbes to evacuate, with the notice closing Forbes Public School which borders Lake Forbes.
Red Bend Catholic College closed on Wednesday afternoon, with water impacting College Road.
Regional and local roads are closed with floodwaters, with anyone looking to travel advised to check Forbes Shire Council's website as well as Live Traffic for road conditions.
