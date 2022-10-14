Forbes Public School couldn't open on Friday with major flooding predicted, but the school community didn't take the day off.
Teachers and students rallied to help flood preparation efforts, rolling into the Forbes State Emergency Services depot to help fill sandbags on Friday morning.
More than 6000 sandbags were filled and delivered on Thursday and Friday, with predictions the swollen Lachlan River would reach 10.6m at the Iron Bridge gauge impacting low-lying properties in and around town.
Forbes SES unit has been calling out for helpers, and long-time Forbes Public School teacher Carmen Chen rallied 20 staff and students to help out on Friday morning.
Many hands make light work, the saying goes, and the team of volunteers on the morning filled a whopping 1500 bags in two hours.
That's 30 pallets of 50 bags each which could then be delivered to local homes in low-lying areas expecting to be impacted by predicted major flooding.
Principal Meg Staples she loved seeing the team in action.
"We have been focussing on gratitude this week and today was an opportunity to be grateful for our Forbes community who band together when times are tough," she said.
