Forbes Advocate

2022 Forbes floods: evacuated school rallies to help fill sandbags

Updated October 14 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes Public School couldn't open on Friday with major flooding predicted, but the school community didn't take the day off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.