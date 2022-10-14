2022 Forbes floods: your pictures worth 1000 words to tell the story

Have you captured images that tell the story of 2022 floods in Forbes?
With so many road closures and so much water lying around, there are a lot of places Advocate staff can't get to!
We'd love to see your photos, and hear how the flood is affecting you. Is it different to the 2021 floods?
Email your photos to renee.powell@forbesadvocate.com.au with a bit of a description and the name of the photographer, or message the Forbes Advocate Facebook page.
The region is absolutely saturated after a whopping 1000mm of rain in 2021 has been followed up with consistent rain, 659mm by the end of September.
In the second week of October, Forbes was put on notice that releases from Wyangala Dam combined with major tributary inflows would cause major flooding along the Lachlan River.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge peaked at 10.56 metres around 8pm Friday 14 October with major flooding.
It's expected to remain at moderate flood levels through the week - to October 20 or 21.
The flood peak is on its way to Jemalong, where the Lachlan River reached the major flood level on Thursday.
The rural region west of Forbes has been experiencing moderate level flooding for more than a month.
Numerous local and regional roads are affected, please check the Forbes Shire Council website and Live Traffic if you need to travel.
