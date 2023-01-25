A century on from Henry Lawson's death, the great poet and his works are inspiring new generations.
Local poet Rita Ashby is one of a group of writers whose verse has been included in a collection Beyond Lawson, published to mark 100 years since his death in 1922.
Ms Ashby, who writes and publishes under the name Wirrinya, was one of 20 poets invited to submit works for the anthology - and it was something she was delighted to do.
She's now received a copy of the anthology and a beautiful medallion in recognition of her participation in the project.
Lawson's era is one Wirrinya has researched and written about extensively herself.
"The 1800s colonial life has always fascinated me, and I've always written poetry," Wirrinya said.
For Beyond Lawson Wirrinya submitted two poems, one about Lawson himself inspired by a photograph, the other based on Dossing Out, one of Lawson's works on the unemployed in Sydney in 1893.
The poet's passion and heart for those around him inspired her to write For Henry, which reflects:
And all the stories, all the pain, all the battling against the odds,
Every syllable he wrote for another's ceaseless toil,
Kept it in his heart, and constantly to mind
Hoping, and still hoping yet, against the greater spoil.
Wirrinya too writes about the human condition, and particularly in difficult times.
The colonial era is a focus because of the hardships the convicts - among others - endured.
Moved by injustice, Wirrinya uses her gift for verse to broaden our understanding and insight.
She explains she writes, "through the eyes of the battlers and the bushrangers, and those who were helping them during the remnants of the convict system".
Ms Ashby adopted the pen name Wirrinya when writing and publishing Ben Hall - In His Eyes, a collection of ballads on the bushranger and his contemporaries.
One of those even appears in the Official Film Companion to The Legend of Ben Hall, the crowd-funded Matthew Holmes film that premiered in Forbes in 2016.
Recent works feature Jessie Hickman, known as The Lady Bushranger, and one of these poems has been set to music to feature at an event exploring Hickman's life and times at the Kandos Museum on October 29.
Works featured included Jessie Hickman, one on Johnny Gilbert and Johnny Dunn, and then one on Ben Hall.
The ballands were very well received and it was remarked that "you forgot it's been written and sung by somebody else and think you're listening to Ben Hall telling it himself".
Although the era might have been harsh and unforgiving, Wirrinya's verse isn't all that way.
Pouring through carefully curated newspaper articles, she's gained glimpses into the satirical humour of some of the bushrangers, and written accordingly.
Wirrinya's earlier works include Under the Southern Cross, An Epic Australian Poem on the Eureka Stockade.
She's also had other poems featured in The Lawsonian, the official newsletter of the Henry Lawson Memorial and Literary Society Inc, and recently had her reflections on the drought published in an online journal, Bush Exchange.
It's just possible Wirrinya's passion for both poetry and justice flow through her family, with the recent discovery of a collection of poems by George Ashby from 1463.
Ashby was a clerk of the royal signet, the most personal of the king's seals, first to Henry VI, and while she hasn't traced the family history Wirrinya was thrilled to get a copy of a book of his works.
The first of Ashby's works in the collection is written in The Fleet after Henry VI was conquered, and the works contain poems written for his son Edward of Westminster, Prince of Wales.
"It's not our balladry style, it's more of an epistle, and part of it is in Latin, but it seems Ashbys have always had a sense of moral purpose," Wirrinya said.
Royalty continues inspire: she put pen to paper as she viewed the 70th Jubilee celebrations of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and has since her passing sent that on to Buckingham Palace.
And nothing can replace a thousand years of labour
That exacts accountability to keep power within its bounds,
Does not rest within a single life and fleeting earthly notions
For eternal justice, in True Measure lives, where God is found.
