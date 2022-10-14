Alister shares his story, book launch raises $1150 for Forbes CanAssist

'No Apologies and Few Regrets' is the rather tantalising title of a new memoir published by Robert Alister Lockhart OAM and launched successfully at the Forbes Town Hall Concourse on Friday, September 30.
The book was published by the author, the cover was designed by his son Colin Lockhart and printed by Court Press.
Emcee for the launch was Jack Woodburn, a fellow Scot and friend of over 60 years, who welcomed the 60 people that attended and introduced Alister.
Alister gave some background on why he came to write his memoir, which he did over the past eight years. He then read out three anecdotes from the book.
His mentor and editor Dr Rae Luckie was invited to say a few words.
Alister was thrilled that Rae and her husband Barry drove all the way from Batehaven to attend the launch and made for a very successful evening.
The books sold on the evening realised $1150, which was handed over to John Schrader for donation to Forbes Can Assist.
Alister and his wife Alison have lived in Forbes since the early 1980s, when they moved here from Scotland with their three sons.
Alister launched into local government after a farming accident left him in a wheelchair, and he served years on our council including a number as our mayor.
The book has been in the planning and works since he stepped back from local government in 2012.
Copies of the book can be purchased at 'Painted Daisies', Templar Street, Forbes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.