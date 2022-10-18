Fashion through the ages to feature at CWA centenary celebration

With 100 years of championing the country cause, the Country Women's Association of NSW has plenty to celebrate.
On Sunday, October 29, the Forbes Evening Branch will celebrate the organisation's centenary with a fashion parade that takes us through the decades and an afternoon tea.
Forbes Evening Branch and Oxley Group president Robyn Miller says dresses and accessories have been gathered from the 1920s through to today, the display guaranteed to entertain and delight.
To whet your appetite, they're revealing that among those are two very special items on loan from the Forbes and District Museum.
One very special 1920s frock was worn to the Melbourne Cup by Susan Stewart's great aunt Carrie (Taylor), which remains in excellent condition.
The delicate pink frock pictured was Freda Willis's (nee Heinke) wedding dress of 1931.
Forbes CWA continues to work to support charitable causes locally, as part of the broader organisation.
You will have met members of the Evening Branch at local events including Frost and Fire and Grazing Down the Lachlan or catering at our Forbes Show.
Providing children's pyjamas and other items mums and children might need when they arrive at the women's refuge is one of their local projects, along with supporting midwifery training.
They also contribute to the national disaster relief fund.
Historically, CWA is renowned for having established baby health centres in our country communities and Evening branch president Robyn Miller and secretary Karen Wright explain it's done so much more.
Lights on school pedestrian crossings, fog lines on the sides of the road, 0.05 blood alcohol limits for drivers are just a few of the safety causes they have lobbied for.
Join the Evening Branch for the fashion parade and afternoon tea at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, October 30 (The Advocate apologises for the earlier incorrect day in the what's on).
You'll also have the opportunity to buy tickets in the Oxley Group raffle on the day, with prizes including a car fridge as well as an array of beautiful items donated by local businesses.
Oxley Group includes our two Forbes branches and surrounding districts: Parkes, Peak Hill, Bogan Gate, Trundle, Tullamore, Tottenham, Condobolin, Kiacatoo, Myameley, Burthong.
The Town Hall will be transformed for the occasion with a runway down the middle and long tables around it.
The event is proudly sponsored and supported by Forbes Shire Council.
