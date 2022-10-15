Forbes Advocate
Free

2022 Forbes floods: Lachlan River peak approaching Cottons Weir with major flooding

Updated October 15 2022 - 12:28am, first published 12:14am
The current Lachlan River peak has passed Forbes and is nearing Cottons Weir, with major flooding continuing in and around Forbes.

