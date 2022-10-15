2022 Forbes floods: Lachlan River peak approaching Cottons Weir with major flooding

The current Lachlan River peak has passed Forbes and is nearing Cottons Weir, with major flooding continuing in and around Forbes.
The River at Forbes Iron Bridge peaked at 10.56 metres about 8pm Friday 14 October with major flooding, and is currently at 10.54 metres, and falling slowly, the Bureau of Meteorology's Saturday flood bulletin, released at 10.41am on October 15, says.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is likely to remain above 10.40 metres through to Sunday evening with moderate flooding.
The river level is likely to remain above the moderate flood level (9.50 m) through to the end of the week, October 20 to 21.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is likely to peak near 7 metres around midday Saturday with major flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may peak near 7.90 metres during Sunday morning, with major flooding.
Escort Way resident Phil Thurston said the water had started to drop, slightly, at his property upstream of Forbes on Friday.
The water level was pretty comparable to the 2021 floods, he said, maybe a little lower. There's a lot of water around.
But he well knows that every flood is different, having lived in the area since 1976.
"I'm hoping it will go down in the morning," he said on Friday afternoon.
"It's dropped about an inch here today.
"The last big rise we got about two weeks ago got away really quickly but I am convinced that every flood is different, they're unpredictable."
Downstream, Jemalong Weir has been experiencing moderate flooding for weeks and resident Anne Earney says they are watching and waiting for the peak.
For weeks now the community's social media group has been running hot with residents keeping each other updated with which roads have best and safest access to town.
Livestock have been relocated, properties as prepared as they can be for the impacts and for the isolation from town.
