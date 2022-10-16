Spring Flower and Rose Show 'blooming' good day out

Forbes Horticultural Society & Garden Club hosted their third Biennial Spring and Rose show on Saturday October 15 at Club Forbes.
It is difficult to give enough praise for the contribution of entries made by our Garden Club members and members of the general public.
The display was nothing short of remarkable with some making entries for the first time.
It was first thought entries would be well and truly down as Mother Nature in many ways has not been kind of late with the very wet weather and then of course the flooded roads.
People made an extra special effort with our member Denise travelling to the flooded road by ute, then through the water by truck, and then met on Forbes side by her daughter who conveyed her to the Club.
Well done Denise, it sure is special to go to all that effort with your truck load of entries.
I was almost blown away by the effort of so many people viewing the display.It was particularly interesting to see the number of entries in the rose section after experiencing the cooler wet weather.
Congratulations to Anne Reade, one of our very own active members, on winning the Royal Horticultural Society medal for Best Exhibit in the show. Ann had a beautiful Begonia which certainly took pride of place.
Thank you to the many who donated plants for the plant stall.
The major raffle of gardening supplies was won by Thea Falconer; second prize to Ann Nelson and third prize to Cliff Nelson.
The other raffle, a cross stitch piece of Miss Trail's cottage at Bathurst (donated by John Browne), was won by Therese Davis with second prize of a vase won by Pauline Williams.
Again a special thanks to all members who generously gave their time helping with selling raffle tickets, setting up, packing away and helping on the door on the day.
A special thank you to Peter Scholefield (who is not a member) for giving his valued time. Thank you to all for your efforts.
