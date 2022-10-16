Forbes Advocate

Spring Flower and Rose Show 'blooming' good day out

By Elvy Quirk
October 16 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes Horticultural Society & Garden Club hosted their third Biennial Spring and Rose show on Saturday October 15 at Club Forbes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.