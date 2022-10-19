Get keen for BREASTfast Advertising Feature

Pink Ribbon Day is October 21. Register online to book your breakfast and raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Picture Shutterstock

Many Australians have been affected by breast cancer. Whether they've had cancer themselves or have had a loved one, friend or colleague endure the disease; it's something that affects many within our community.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), 57 Australians are diagnosed with breast cancer every week.



A common misconception is that it's a disease that only affects women, which is false. Although one in 100 women is diagnosed, so is one in 600 men.



As of 2022, the NBCF's statistics show that nine Australians (men and women) will die of the disease every day.

A new initiative from the NBCF in 2022 is their BREASTfast campaign.



Celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, part of that celebration is welcoming the initiative, complementing their Pink Ribbon Breakfast fundraiser in October perfectly.

The aim of BREASTfast is for people to upload what they had for breakfast to social media and then donate to the NBCF the cost of how much they spent on that meal.

"The campaign aims to raise awareness of the impact of breast cancer in Australia and the importance of funding pioneering breast cancer research to achieve the foundation's vision of 'zero deaths' from breast cancer," NBCF CEO, Associate Professor Cleola Anderiesz said.

"In 2022, more than 20,000 Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and over 3200 people will die from this disease. Each death is one death too many, and research is critical to better understand, prevent, detect and treat breast cancer and ultimately end deaths from breast cancer."

Whether you're just a coffee drinker in the morning or like to splurge on avocadoes, eggs, bacon and crispy sourdough, Cleola urges Australians to donate. Reaching zero deaths starts with research and funding, just like all our days start with breakfast - big or small.

Ultimately, we are all in charge of our own health, so it's best to familiarise ourselves with our bodies. Things to keep in mind when you're checking for breast cancer:

Does your breast or breasts look different?

Using two fingers, lightly press in your underarm area and on your breast's soft tissue - can you feel any lumps?

Does your breast have unexplained redness, dryness or oozing?

Are your breasts painful or swollen?

These can also be symptoms of other ailments. Always consult your doctor.