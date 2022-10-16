2022 Forbes floods: Peak near 8m expected at Jemalong Weir on Monday

Flooding could peak near 8m at Jemalong Weir on Monday, October 17, the Bureau's latest warning predicts.
The Lachlan River has been at major flood levels at the Jemalong Weir gauge, west of Forbes, since last Thursday.
There's been moderate flooding in the area for more than a month.
Resident Anne Earney says the water rose about Father's Day and hasn't gone down since.
The current 'bush telegraph' of social media has been running hot with people in the area checking the water levels and access to the school or town.
Livestock have been relocated and the community is "prepared, and waiting," Mrs Earney said.
In Forbes on Monday morning, the Lachlan River at the Iron Bridge was at 10.40 metres and falling slowly, with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir peaked at 6.96 metres around 03:15 pm Saturday 15 October and on Monday morning was 6.82m metres and falling, with major flooding.
Roads in and around Forbes are impacted by floodwater, with the following as of Sunday, October 16:
Please check the Forbes Shire Council website and Live Traffic for updates before planning travel.
NSW State Emergency volunteers have rescued the occupants of a vehicle that became trapped in floodwater on the Lachlan Valley Way on Sunday night.
Five SES operators and a high-clearance vehicle attended the scene and mounted a challenging rescue in fast-flowing water at Dukes Crossing, they reported on the NSW SES Forbes Unit Facebook page.
Three adults and a dog were safely rescued.
"We remind drivers not to drive on closed roads and not to drive through flood water," their Facebook post said.
"The Lachlan Valley Way is currently closed in a number of places due to flooding."
