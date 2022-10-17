The raising of the Wyangala Dam wall and the flood-proofing of the Newell Highway were two of the top issues brought forward by locals when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Federal and State politicians visited Forbes to hear of the impacts of flooding.
Farmers, educators, businesses and community groups gathered at Forbes Town Hall to raise local issues with all levels of government.
Prime Minister, The Honorable Anthony Albanese, came to Forbes with Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fishers and Forestry Murray Watt, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and National Emergency Management Coordinator General Brendan Moon. Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance coordinated a short Q and A time.
Mr Albanese acknowledged the fifth flood in 12 years is "putting huge pressure on families, farmers and food production".
"Today I met with locals to listen to what they need to recover - and let them know that all levels of government will work together to get resources to people in need," he posted to social media shortly after his departure.
Why can't the governments prioritise the raising of the Wyangala wall as they have Warragamba? was the first question put to the delegation by NSW Farmers' Gavin Tom.
"We can do both (Wyangala and Warragamba)," Premier Perrottet said.
"That work's being done on Wyangala, local members have raised it, and obviously we are committed to it but we've got to get the business case finalised.
"The Water NSW team's doing a great job at the moment, we need to get it done."
Spokespeople also asked for assurance sites sacred to the Indigenous traditional owners of the land be protected, and for due compensation to landholders whose land stands to be inundated under the project.
Farmer and Forbes Shire Councillor Brian Mattiske said the catchment had been managed "exceedingly well" to prevent further flooding on the Lachlan River in an extremely wet season, but the ongoing wet conditions were having an enormous impact.
"West of the Jemalong range we've had a flood for several months and it's playing havoc with that area: with our cropping programs, there's probably 50 per cent of crop we haven't been able to get in just with how much rain we've been getting and our harvest is looking very ordinary too," he told the Prime Minister.
Not only a second harvest but a second HSC class have had the final exams of their secondary schooling impacted by flooding.
Red Bend Catholic College principal Stephen Dwyer explained students had had to close three days ago with flood waters closing over College Road.
"At this stage we've had to bus our students in through the flood water under the guidance and approval of the SES, but my concern is this ongoing issue we're having - it happened also 12 months ago with our HSC class of 2021," he said.
Mr Perrottet commended the College for the work to help and support students, and extended his best wishes to them.
Mr Alabanese acknowledged it had been a long "very tough period" for teachers and students.
"It comes on the back of COVID where teachers and students have had a very tough couple of years," Mr Albanese said.
Marg Duggan, Forbes Shire Councillor and Forbes Business Chamber president, said flood-proofing the Newell and making it a dual highway was one of the most important things the government could do.
"All of our industries will benefit from that, whether it be businesses in town, agriculture, transport," she said.
"It's been on the blackboard for 15 years and it's gone around and around in circles.
"It's time for that to get a move on, because we're going to get more floods, we're getting more damage.
"People say look at the cost but look at the that you've seen today: what's gone in this area and everywhere else."
The 2016 floods closed the highway for six weeks and cost CBD businesses 30 per cent of turnover, she said, in addition to the enormous losses to the farming community.
