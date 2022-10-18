Jessica Ashcroft wins 2022 NRL Women in League honour

Jessica Ashcroft has won one of the NRL's most prestigious community awards.
The 2022 NRL Women in League Award has been presented to the Forbes Junior Magpies Rugby League referee, coach and mentor.
This national honour is presented to someone who has acted as an exceptional advocate for the advancement and opportunity of women in rugby league.
Coaching the Under 8s, refereeing for the club and mentoring upcoming referees are just some of the ways Jessica makes a significant impact at our local junior club.
Jess admits she was absolutely stunned when NRL representatives stepped up at the club's annual presentation day to announce the award.
"It was a complete surprise, it's massive," she acknowledged this week.
"Everyone knew but me!"
Jessica joined Forbes Magpies Junior Rugby League Club as an Under 8s player, and is now sharing her knowledge and skills with the next generation of players.
She stepped up to referee about five years ago, refereeing junior games and running the lines for seniors.
Refereeing can have its moments, she agrees.
"It's not as easy as people think," she says, "but at the end of the day, you know what you're doing."
Jess coaches an Under 8s league tag team, and plays for Trundle herself.
"I wouldn't change it, I love it," Jess told NRL.com in the presentation video filmed at Spooner Oval.
"I just love running out on the field, watching the kids play ... I just want them to have fun."
Jess has been described as a wonderful role model for the girls and boys of her club in an awards video filmed with the club at Spooner Oval for NRL.com
"She's got a real passion for football," the club's referee coordinator Justin Walker said, "obviously coaching, refereeing and also playing league tag.
"It does take a special person to referee. Rugby league's a very passionate sport with very passionate spectators to say the least.
"Jess has become an integral part of our referee team.
"To see her rewarded for those efforts - a lot of people don't see all the stuff she does behind the scenes - is fantastic."
Patrick Rudd was the referees coordinator at the time Jess signed up to.
"She was super keen so she went through the process, and just evolved," he told NRL.com
Jess said she was shocked when the award was announced, but has since had time to reflect on the years she has devoted to the club.
"I just love everything about it," she told the Advocate.
"It's the community: everyone knows each other, they're supportive and friendly, they encourage you."
Would she recommend other young players step up and serve their club? Absolutely yes, in whatever capacity you can.
