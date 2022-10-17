Nedd Brockmann completes coast-to-coast run, raising $1.5 million

HE'S DONE IT!
Nedd Brockmann has crossed the finish line of an epic run from Australia's west coast to east coast, and presented a cheque for $1.5 million to We Are Mobilise for their work with Australia's homeless.
The Forbes born and bred tradie ran through a finish line ribbon in Sydney about 5.30pm Sunday, 47 days after he left Cottesloe Beach.
What he's been through in his epic foot slog across this vast continent we will probably only learn after he's had a little time to recover.
But it all began with Nedd's desire to do something for those experiencing homelessness, and in the past few days of his trek donations to We Are Mobilise have skyrocketed to more than $1.5 million.
"I'm absolutely blown away, I'm very speechless," he told the crowd, his arrival livestreamed through his instagram feed.
"It's taken a lot to get through here - I don't really think I can explain just the depths I've had to go to to get from Cottesloe to Bondi in 46-and-a-half days.
"To be here and have all this support."
You can still donate: go online to neddsrecordrun.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.