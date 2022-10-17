Forbes Advocate

Nedd Brockmann completes coast-to-coast run, raising $1.5 million

Updated October 17 2022 - 9:27am, first published 6:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian, Mabel, Nedd, Logan and Kylie Brockmann and Jemma Griffin. Picture by Bradley Farley Photography.

HE'S DONE IT!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.