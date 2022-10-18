Bolam navigates floodwaters, then bowls to win through first round of major singles

THURSDAY - One game of triples and three games of pairs played where in triples Peter Besgove, Al Phillips and coach Peter Hocking gave Dale Scott, Cherie Vincent (should of let her lead) and Lyall Strudwick a lesson winning 33-8 in 18 ends. Lyall and co led 4-0 after four but that was far as it got prior to it being 16-5 after nine.