Bolam navigates floodwaters, then bowls to win through first round of major singles

A bit of water hasn't stopped activity at the 'Bowlie' after a week of action on the greens and in the clubhouse with championship matches, social bowls, fund raising along with social engagements all taking place.
The first of the Major Singles was played where a Wandary Lane landholder battled flood waters then hot competition to be the first of round one winners.
We're talking about Shane 'Booza' Bolam who had a battle royal with a busy club staffer in Jeff Nicholson before winning 25-22 over 26 ends.
While heaping praise on the Booza, who is relatively new to the game, Jeff said he could not get into the game early.
"He led at one stage 9-4 then 19-6 before I got into it. Good luck to him, Booza played well," Jeff said.
After it being 9-4, sixes on ends 14 and 15 proved the telling point for that score of 19-6. Not to be outdone, nine ends later Jeff hit the lead, 22-21 setting up an exciting finish which Booza took advantage of finishing with a one then a three on end 26.
If this game is any indication expect more exciting game as the rest of the matches are completed seeking the club champion for 2022.
On major events, nominations are called for Minor Singles and Pairs, nomination sheets now on the board.
Last weekend the club was well represented at the 2-day $8000 Condobolin Invitation Triples where Lindsay Willding skipped for Christian West and Bert Bayley finishing third while Scooter (Scott) and Jarrod Andrews combined with Spro (Brian) Asimus to fill fourth placing.
They may be small on the map, but they can play with a team from Grenfell taking the major end of the prizemoney.
WEDNESDAY - Five games of pairs played with all games resulting in comfortable winners.
A couple of crafty hot players in Trevor Currey and Don Craft had all the answers winning 24-10 in 16 challenging ends over Denny Byrnes and Cliff Nelson. They edged away late after it was only 10-6 at half time.
Next door Michael Coles and Tony Bratton nicked plenty to win 22-10 in 20 ends over Geoff Coles and Lyall Strudwick. Again another to finish strong after it was 10-7 after 10.
Cherie Vincent is proving a winning lead and did it again last week for Bob Grant to win 25-11 over Ray Dunstan and Sid Morris in 20 ends. They looked good at 14-4 after 10.
Another to pull away late were Geoff West and Barry Shine with a 20-11 victory over John Browne and John Kennedy in another 20 end game after it was only 8-7 after 10.
Finally, Laurie Spackman made a welcome return to lead for Paul Doust winning 27-11 in 20 ends over Lesley Dunstan and John Gorton in 20 end. They led 12-7 at oranges. In-house winners were Sid Morris and Noel Jolliffe.
THURSDAY - One game of triples and three games of pairs played where in triples Peter Besgove, Al Phillips and coach Peter Hocking gave Dale Scott, Cherie Vincent (should of let her lead) and Lyall Strudwick a lesson winning 33-8 in 18 ends. Lyall and co led 4-0 after four but that was far as it got prior to it being 16-5 after nine.
Al Phillips and Tony Bratton had a 21-all draw with Max Vincent and Cliff Nelson in 24 ends. After being behind and looked gone Al and Tony added eight on the last three ends of the draw.
For-ever young Ron Thurlow led for Bob Grant winning 22-15 in 22 ends over Harvey Elliott and Darryl Griffith. They finished best with the score only 9-7 after 11.
Denny Byrnes and Glenn Kearney got the best of John Cutler and Viv Russell in 22 ends to win 21-10 after only leading 8-4 after 11 ends.
CAN-ASSIST SUNDAY - What a day on Sunday in the charity for Can-Assist, full credit to organisers John Cutler and Norm Cook plus a mile of helpers for running a day which resulted in three greens in operation with over 90 bowlers and full club after for lunch and presentations.
However, we will report from the greens with the results of some highly contested and some not so talented played games.
Worst performed team - Lloyd Nielsen, John Gorton and Phil Moran (beaten by 20 shots). Ladies winners - Sheryl Garner, Kim Wright and Henna Nixon. Best dressed - Shelly Taylor, Mandy Hodge and Lindy Bokeyar. Losing rink - Geoff Drane, John Rennick and Michael Walker. 2nd place - Barry Merritt, John and Wayne Burton. 1st place - Kasey Schatz, Tom Bentick and Brett Pout. Raffle winners 1st Andrew Walker, 2nd Eddie Gould, 3rd Tim Mackay.
FROM THE LOCKER - 2022 AGM to be held Sunday November 6 from 12-30pm.
All positions declared vacant with nine nominations for the positions of directors received, maximum number of directors required.
At present - Peter Mackay (president/treasurer), Ron Thurlow (senior vice-president), Ray Dunstan (junior vice-president, Amy Shine (secretary), Chenoa Sanderson, John Gorton, Greg Gunn, Sid Morris, Michael Coles.
Immediately following the Forbes Sports Recreation Club AGM will be the Men's Bowling Club AGM.
All eight positions are declared vacant, nominations received from Scott Andrews (president), Bruce Williams (co-president), Rob Priest (secretary), Trevor Currey (treasurer), Laurie Crouch, Brian Asimus. Two vacant positions to be filled.
The club is still seeking bar staff, if you know anyone who can pull a beer contact Jeff Nicholson at the club now, he needs staff urgently. Contact the club in person or by phone on 6852 1499.
Don't forget the Don Drabsch Memorial, Saturday October 29. Play will be 3-bowls pairs for prize-money of $4000. For more contact Scooter Andrews or the club.
Remember social competition bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning while recently many are using Friday afternoon for a social roll before catching up in the club for that end of week get-together.
Pool comp Friday nights with names in by 6.30pm for draw and start at 7pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. Book now on 6852 1499.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' now open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $120 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499
