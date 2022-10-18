Forbes Advocate

Bolam navigates floodwaters, then bowls to win through first round of major singles

Updated October 18 2022 - 5:47am, first published 3:30am
COMPETITION BOWLS

A bit of water hasn't stopped activity at the 'Bowlie' after a week of action on the greens and in the clubhouse with championship matches, social bowls, fund raising along with social engagements all taking place.

