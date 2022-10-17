Forbes Advocate

Mick Bond claims win as Vets golfers take on Parkes course

By Contributed
Updated October 17 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 9:30pm
Generations of golfers Richard Smith, Liam Fraser, Paul Pymont and Frank Donohoe all enjoying their round of golf in slightly drier times. Picture by Short Putt

After a slow start former Forbes rugby league representative, Mick Bond now with the Parkes veteran golfers stormed home to win last week's twin-towns vets competition played at Parkes.

