Mick Bond claims win as Vets golfers take on Parkes course

After a slow start former Forbes rugby league representative, Mick Bond now with the Parkes veteran golfers stormed home to win last week's twin-towns vets competition played at Parkes.
'Magpie Mick' only had five points on his card after the first four holes but then he hit his straps to score 33 points for the remaining 14 holes including two four pointers.
Runner-up on 37 points was Parkes' Nym Dziuba while Peter Bristol and Joe Davies completed the trifecta for the locals finishing equal third on 35 points.
A good field of 30 players contested the event with Parkes winning the twin-towns shield 209 points to Forbes' 196.
Forbes players shined on the nearest-to-pins with Barry Parker and Geoff Drane winning the A and B grade respectively on the fourth hole and Andrew Grierson the A grade winner on the 11th.
Alex MacKinnon from Forbes won the encouragement award.
The ball sweep went to 32 points with the winners as follows: 37 points - Nym Dziuba; 35 - Peter Bristol and Joe Davies; 34 - Kim Herbert (F); 33 - Geoff Drane and Barry Parker (F) and John Pearce (P); 32 - Peter Barnes, Steve Edwards and Ken Sanderson (F).
Thursday will see Lachlan Valley Association members converge on Parkes for the monthly 18 hole competition.
It should be noted that a change of starting time to 11am due to the funeral of well respected Parkes member Gordon Christie earlier in the day.
Brian Clarke has been knocking on the door for a win in the Tuesday social 12 hole comp for weeks and last Tuesday was his day winning with 27 solid points from vets president Peter Barnes on 26.
Tuesday golf open to all, simply be at the Pro Shop from 9am and your in.
Everyone most welcome, perhaps not this week due to the flood but certainly next. If in doubt phone the Pro Shop on 6851 1554.
