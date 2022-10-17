Great day on the croquet courts: seven players win three games each

With rising flood waters we had 29 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday 15th.
There were three players that had three wins: John Cole, Kevin Rubie and Alex Todd.
BIG WINNERS
CLOSE GAMES
We had 31 players for Golf Croquet on Tuesday 18th.
Seven had three wins: John Browne, Merv Langfield, Robin Pols, Neville Spry, John Farah, Colleen Liebich and Sally Perry.
BIG WINS
CLOSE GAMES
We have our annual general meeting on Saturday, October 29, any one interested please come along.
That's it till next week,
By Pegging Out
