Forbes sheep, cattle sales see increased yardings with more rain predicted

This week's sales at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange.
Yarding 1378 (up 622 on last week's sale)
Numbers jumped sharply this sale and quality was also vastly improved.
There were some excellent runs of both trade and feeder cattle penned along with the secondary cattle.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a buoyant market that showed a dearer trend.
Yearling steers to feed lifted 6 to 8c/kg.
Middleweights sold from 520 to 577c with heavies receiving from 476 to 572c/kg.
The finished lines to processors sold from 475c to 577c/kg.
Lightweight steers to restocked reached 740c/kg.
The heifer portion followed a similar dearer trend.
Those to feed sold from 470 to 550c with processors paying from 454c to 578c/kg for the finished lines.
Heavy steers and bullocks received from 450 to 500c/kg.
Grown heifers sold from 450 to 484c/kg. Cows lifted 2 to 5c with heavy cows receiving from 394c to 420c/kg.
Yarding 36,500 (up 6000 on the previous sale)
A forecast of more rain in the drawing area saw numbers jump this sale. Lambs showed the increase with 31,100 penned.
Quality was mixed with a a good offering of well finished trade and heavy lambs along with the secondary lines.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a market that started strongly then eased as the sale progressed.
There was 10450 new season lambs penned with some excellent heavyweights on offer. Prices averaged firm to $4/head cheaper with quality affecting prices.
Trade weights to 24kg sold from $148 to $210/head. Heavy lambs to 26kg received from $200 to $218 with extra heavyweights reaching $276/head.
Old lambs followed a similar trend with trade weights selling from $156 to $207/head.
Heavyweights ranged in price from $192 to $212 with extra heavies selling from $118 to $282/head.
Mutton numbers remained steady and quality was very mixed. Prices remained similar to previous weeks with Merino ewes selling from $114 to $160/head.
Crossbreds sold from $112 to $173 with Dorper ewes reaching $135/head. Merino wethers sold from $115 to $175/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.