The Goannas may have won three consecutive Western Women's Rugby League matches but coach Peta Powyer believes there is still improvement left in the side.
Powyer's side took on Woodbridge in round three of the competition out at Nyngan's Larkin Oval on Sunday and it was a very one-sided affair with the Goannas running away with a 62-16 victory.
Four tries to Bec Smyth was the highlight but Powyer already has her focus set on next weekend's match.
"We are hoping to train on Tuesday before we get this next big lot of rain, we've already got good numbers," she said.
"Honestly the girls have improved through every single game they have played, if they keep improving at this rate, I'd hate to see what they can produce when finals come around."
Making the Goannas' win more impressive is the fact several players from the regular opens squad were unavailable, which Powyer said gave some opportunities to a few rising stars.
Forbes' Townsend sisters - Amy, April and Maggie - are regulars with the squad but only April donned the pink jersey for this round.
"We only had 14 of our opens available, Woodbridge are always tough so we had two under 18s back up in Makaah Darcy and young Georgie Cole who had a shot on the weekend," Powyer said.
"Let me tell you she didn't disappoint either Georgie, she was solid in the forwards.
"We also had Lilly Mason-Spice, she's registered for us so when you've got her and Bec Smyth in the back row it doesn't matter what side of the field you are attacking it's pretty to watch."
The addition of Mason-Spice, originally from Forbes, could turn the competition on its head, the Australian Wallaroo representative now forms a lethal combination with her ACT Brumbies teammate Smyth.
Scoring 62 points in any game is impressive and Powyer is confident the Goannas produce their best-attacking display of the season on Sunday.
"Attack-wise everyone thinks they were sharp against Vipers but I think they were better on the weekend," she said.
"I was really happy with our attack and how we executed plays, we were still a bit rusty with some dropped ball but we had quite a few positional changes.
"Both our regular centres were out so we gave a couple of girls who normally play on the wing a shot there.
"Kaitlyn Waldie who has come from AFL, she stepped up and took some big hit-ups which was good to see."
While there were a lot of positives, conceding 16 points is something the Goannas' coach knows won't bode well for them heading into some tough matches over the next month.
"Defensively I was disappointed, I don't think we should've leaked 16 points," she said.
"The two tries they got in the first half, I've already said to some of the girls that it was disappointing, it was just that lack of training and contact.
"Because our training sessions have all been washed out because of ground unavailabilities, we just had a lack of communication in defence as well which is hard to get when you aren't training.
"The two tries they scored in the second half was because we had one in the sin bin so they just put it through the hands to try to find an overlap on numbers."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.