CanAssist the winner as bowlers enjoy return of annual charity day

October 19 2022 - 3:25am
Bowlers rolled up to the annual CanAssist fundraiser day in great numbers, with 90 players across three busy greens at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club on Sunday.

