CanAssist the winner as bowlers enjoy return of annual charity day

Bowlers rolled up to the annual CanAssist fundraiser day in great numbers, with 90 players across three busy greens at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club on Sunday.
This year's event honoured two local legends, of rugby league and of our community, Peter Corliss and John Acheson, and was a terrific success.
Norm Cook paid tribute to all those involved in organising and participating in the event, particularly John Cutler who organised the bowls with Viv Russell and John Stringer.
Numbers were up on previous years, the eagerness of participants potentially due to last year's event being cancelled due to COVID-19.
"One of the most pleasing things about the day was that everyone did have a good time," Cook said.
"There was plenty of laughter, everyone enjoyed their day."
Flooding was on everyone's minds but while bowlers had a good view of the swollen Lake Forbes they were well clear of the water.
While on the bowls side of the day, fFirst place was claimed by the team of Kasey Schatz, Tom Bentick and Brett Pout; the team of Barry Merritt, John and Wayne Burton in second.
Ladies winners were Sheryl Garner, Kim Wright and Hannah Nixon.
Best dressed honours went to Shelly Taylor, Mandy Hodge and Lindy Bokeyar.
CanAssist receives all funds raised on the day, with a raffle running in advance and a major auction on the day.
Cook said support for the auction was tremendous, with too many donations to name.
"That was certainly a big winner on the day," he said.
"Billy Dunn was our auctioneer and he did a great job. It brings out the best in people, especially when it's for CanAssist.
"The greens were in magnificent order, thanks to our green keeper Scott Andrews."
