Calls are growing for Nedd Brockmann, the Forbes born and bred tradie who's just run across Australia on a fundraising mission, to be crowned our top Aussie.
Mr Brockmann completed his 3800km journey from Cottesloe Beach to Bondi Beach on Monday, after kicking off the epic run on September 1.
His goal was to run 100km per day and clock off on day 40. Instead, it took the 23-year-old from Forbes 47 days, after he endured immense pain and multiple injuries along the mammoth journey.
That unrivaled will to continue - or, as Mr Brockmann puts it 'just keep showing up' - has endeared the young tradie with the flowing blonde mullet to millions of Australians.
So much so, many are calling for Mr Brockmann to be crowned the next Australian of the Year.
"Nedd Brockmann has real Australian of the Year vibes about him," The 2022 Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott, said on Twitter.
He's always strived to be the best he can be. He doesn't compete with anyone else, he just wants to be better.- Kylie Brockmann
"What an incredible effort. Makes me want to learn how to run. You deserve that sleep in tomorrow brother!!"
Mr Alcott's call was one of many on social media on Monday night after Mr Brockmann arrived at Bondi, greeted by thousands of people on the beach promenade.
As of Monday when he ran into Sydney, Mr Brockmann had raised $1.5 million for charity We Are Mobilise. That's now up to almost $1.8m as of Tuesday, lunchtime.
Speaking on The Project on Monday night after the run, Mr Brockmann was overwhelmed by the support, but heaped praise on his family for their unwavering love and strength over the course of the 47 days.
"Every day they helped, made sure I got to the start line," he said.
His mum, Kylie was described as "an angel" after enduring the bulk of the journey with Nedd, his partner Jemma Griffin, Nedd's dad Ian as part of a team of about seven-strong.
In a television interview on Tuesday morning, Kylie said the cross-country run had be a genuine rollercoaster of emotions.
"We were all driven by Nedd's emotions," she said on the Today Show.
"If he was having a rough time, then that energy was quite anxious and we'd do whatever we could to make it easier for him."
She said the reception Nedd received at Bondi came as a shock after the group had spent the better part of over a month in a bubble on the road. She said the cresendo to the epic run was "mind-blowing".
"He's always strived to be the best he can be. He doesn't compete with anyone else, he just wants to be better," she said.
You can still donate: go online to neddsrecordrun.com
