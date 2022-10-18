Forbes Advocate
Good News

Nedd Brockmann completes 3800km run across Australia, raising $1.5 million for the homeless

Updated October 18 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Calls are growing for Nedd Brockmann, the Forbes born and bred tradie who's just run across Australia on a fundraising mission, to be crowned our top Aussie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.