Connection, cooking feature as fortnightly multicultural group established in Forbes

Anni Gallagher from Migrant and Refugee Support Service and Maree Yapp from Forbes North Schools as Community Centres are working together to host a regular Forbes Multicultural Group.
The group is meeting once per fortnight for the remainder of 2022 on the grounds of Forbes North Public School.
The Migrant and Support Officer, Anni Gallagher, says the Migrant and Refugee Support Service offers information and referrals for new arrivals, migrants and refugees in the Central West.
Community members can meet with Anni at the Forbes Multicultural Group and are encouraged to seek support while they settle into their new home.
Parkes community members are welcome to attend the Forbes Multicultural Group.
The group's next gathering is on Monday, October 24 and organisers are looking forward to a demonstration from local CWA Evening Branch ladies who will be whipping up scones with jam and cream.
The group will be utilising the Forbes North kitchen, set in the middle of the garden surrounded by vegetable beds and fruit trees.
The group meets from 10am to 12.30pm and multicultural community members are welcome to come join in, and practice English.
They've already got away to a cooking good start, gathering on October 12 to learn to make Chinese dumplings.
For more information please contact Anni on 0409 458 156 or Maree on 6852 3008
