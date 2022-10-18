Forbes Advocate

Connection, cooking feature as fortnightly multicultural group established in Forbes

Updated October 18 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:38am
The first meeting of the Forbes Multicultural Group included a dumpling-making demonstration. Picture supplied

Anni Gallagher from Migrant and Refugee Support Service and Maree Yapp from Forbes North Schools as Community Centres are working together to host a regular Forbes Multicultural Group.

Local News

