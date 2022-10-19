The last flood peak has barely passed the Jemalong gauge, with major flooding sprawling across farmland and isolating our rural residents, and we're being advised to be prepared for further rainfall.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said the severe thunderstorms across SA and parts of Queensland on Tuesday would start to spread to other eastern states.
"This is not good news for our already ongoing flooded areas," he said.
"Some of those heavy falls are related to storms so where exactly they hit will determine where those heaviest falls will occur, and the impacts of the rain on our rivers, creeks and streams.
"So if you're living anywhere across eastern Australia, remember to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings via our website, app and social media, and listen to all advice from emergency services."
A low pressure system is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across New South Wales from Wednesday to Friday, before weakening, but will be quickly followed by another rain-bearing system on the weekend.
This rainfall may cause renewed flooding along rivers in parts of New South Wales North West, Central West, South West Inland catchments from late Wednesday into the weekend, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent months.
Renewed flooding in the Central West may develop from Thursday, a flood watch issued Wednesday afternoon advises.
The bureau's forecast for Forbes, as of Wednesday morning, was for a 90 to 100 per cent chance of rain each day for the next five days:
Last week's flood peak was the combination of releases from Wyangala Dam, with releases up to 50,000 megalitres a day during rainfall, combining with downstream flows.
The storage had again been reduced to 95.19 per cent of capacity as of Wednesday morning, October 19, in anticipation of coming rains. Releases were at 15,875 megalitres a day.
