Forbes Advocate

Achievements in spotlight as Parliamentary Friends of Landcare reunite

By Marg Applebee, Central West Lachlan Landcare
October 19 2022 - 10:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marg Applebee with Phil Donato MP, Margot Jolly (Chairperson CWLL), Turlough Guerin (Landcare NSW CEO) at the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Landcare event. Picture supplied

Central West Lachlan Landcare Chairperson, Margot Jolly and myself represented Central West Region at the State Parliamentary Friends of Landcare Trees in the House event at Parliament House on Tuesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.