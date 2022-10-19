The floods and ongoing wet weather are hurting our community in many ways, national and NSW leaders have been told on a visit to Forbes.
Can we reduce our risk for the future - through the raising of the Wyangala Dam wall - was the first question put to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Federal Minister for Agriculture and for Emergency Management Murray Watt, and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.
But numerous issues were covered in the short time the group spent time with farmers, educators, businesses and community groups at Forbes Town Hall with a Q and A coordinated by Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance.
Farmer and Forbes Shire Councillor Brian Mattiske told the Prime Minister that Water NSW had managed the catchment "exceedingly well" to prevent further flooding on the Lachlan River in an extremely wet season, but the ongoing wet conditions were having an enormous impact.
"West of the Jemalong range we've had a flood for several months and it's playing havoc with that area: with our cropping programs, there's probably 50 per cent of crop we haven't been able to get in just with how much rain we've been getting and our harvest is looking very ordinary too," he said.
Major flooding continues at Bedgerabong, with the Lachlan River reaching the major level of 7.7m at the Jemalong Weir Downstream gauge on October 13 after more than a month of flooding at moderate levels.
Bedgerabong has now been issued official "prepare for isolation" advice by the State Emergency Service but Cr Jenny Webb, who lives in the flood-hit area, said many residents had been all but cut off for a month.
"A road will open and then it'll get flooded, then it'll get shut," she said.
"I'm normally only half an hour from town, it's taking me an hour and 20, and I'm still going through flood water and severe pavement damage."
Another producer, Rawson Leach, said he had seen more severe flooding at his properties, but this was the most extended period of such wet weather in decades.
There are crop and fodder losses, and incredible difficulties managing livestock health and husbandry, he said.
"You look at our irrigation block: two years ago we had forage sorghum two foot high on country that's now got rushes and water ... it's had water running through it for eight months," he said.
"I've got sheep to shear that should've been done last week, lambs we've got to lamb mark that the catchers are going to complain about.
"We've got feeder steers we want to get rid of, I can't get a truck in to the loading race."
From experience, Mr Leach knows many farmers will "manage around it" but it will have long-term effects.
Forbes Livestock and Agency stock and station agent Randal Grayson added producers are taking every opportunity to get sheep or cattle to sales whenever they can "get a dry track and get a truck in" regardless of the market.
The results can be seen in this week's market reports from the Central West Livestock Exchange.
Mr Grayson said the company is already facing triple its typical vehicle maintenance and repair bill for the month, due to the deterioration of roads as the wet weather continues.
"Tyres, shock (absorders), you've just got to hit a pothole and you'll get guards popping off," he said.
They're pretty hard to avoid, he added.
"It's massive, everyone is in the same boat," he said. "If you're a farmer, driving 40 or 50km on the same road every day, you're going to get the same problem."
Cr Webb agreed.
"There's so much traffic you can't avoid it," she said.
"There's a hole in front of me but I've got to stay on this side of the road because there's a car coming the other way."
A second HSC class have had the final exams of their secondary schooling impacted by flooding.
Red Bend Catholic College principal Stephen Dwyer explained the College had had to close with flood waters closing over College Road.
"At this stage we've had to bus our students in through the flood water under the guidance and approval of the SES, but my concern is this ongoing issue we're having - it happened also 12 months ago with our HSC class of 2021," he said.
The College was able to re-open on Tuesday, October 18.
Cr Aidan Clarke is the director of a local not-for-profit childcare centre, and he says the flood emergency has highlighted the shortage of placements.
"We've got three childcare centres in Forbes - I've turned away 150 families just this year," he said.
"During the floods emergency services have been coming to our centre looking for care, we just can't offer that.
"There's a massive shortage in regional areas, and interstate as well, but especially in Forbes there is a massive shortage.
"We're not-for-profit, we want to expand, but we need to help to do that so we can offer those services in this town. We're ready to go, but we need that support."
Mr Albanese acknowledged the shortages right across the country.
"We need to build up, and get the workforce ... there's a range of things that we need to do and we're working on," he said.
"Thank you for your service, we know it's difficult."
Marg Duggan, Forbes Shire Councillor and Forbes Business Chamber president, called for flood-proofing of the Newell Highway.
She said it had been on the agenda for about 15 years and needed to be a "go ahead issue" rather than "round and round".
"All of our industries will benefit from that, whether it be businesses in town, agriculture, transport," she said.
"People say look at the cost but look at what you've seen today: what's gone in this area and everywhere else."
The 2016 floods closed the highway for six weeks, and CBD businesses saw a 30 per cent drop in that time, Cr Duggan said.
