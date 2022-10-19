Forbes Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

2022 Forbes floods: Prime Minister, Premier hear of flood's many impacts

October 19 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The floods and ongoing wet weather are hurting our community in many ways, national and NSW leaders have been told on a visit to Forbes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.