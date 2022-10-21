Forbes Advocate
Boo at the Zoo to be held at Taronga Western Plains Zoo on October 31

By Grace Black
October 21 2022 - 8:30pm
Boo! Zoo animals to join in the Halloween fun at new event

If you made it down to join in the fun at Zoocoustics this past weekend, you'll know what a stellar setting our beautiful site is for events. Who doesn't want to see the primates up to their monkey antics on the islands whilst enjoying a family filled day with every desire catered for? We loved sharing our big backyard so much with locals such as yourself, that we are putting on a Halloween family event for all - Boo at the Zoo!

