Let your little ones explore as Forbes Science Discovery Day returns

It has been a while since the inaugural Forbes Science Discovery Day was held and the team are delighted to present a fun packed morning for the little ones on Friday November 4 this year.
They'll be building on the success of the original event.
"We are super excited to introduce Wendy from the Children's Discovery Museum to our community," says Maree Yapp from Forbes North School as Community Centres.
"Wendy brings with her a wealth of experience and will be reading her story "Goldilocks and the Three Scientists" every hour".
"The morning will bring favourite activities along with some new experiences for children up to school age."
Families with young children are invited to come along and try all the activities around the hall and speak with the presenters at each station.
There will be plenty to see and do for families.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.