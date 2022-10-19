From the mayor's desk: everyone has worked so well together, and will need to again

What a great community we have. Everyone has worked so well together during these trying times and we will need to again as we brace for potentially more rain and flooding.
The roads everywhere around our shire are extremely damaged - please be careful, slow down and do not drive through floodwater.
Drive to the conditions of the road - which is mostly very poor after all the water over them.
Another reminder to stay clear of the flood water - there are all sorts of dangers under the surface and given how much water is about it is travelling quickly and is very dangerous.
As always it is a privilege to see the professional emergency operators working through the major flood and now as we prepare for potentially more flooding.
Don't forget to give a hand at the SES to help fill sandbags. Call the SES if you need sandbags or flood assistance on 132 500.
Forbes Shire Council is here to help and advise, make sure you are signed up to our SMS Flood Warning System - you can call on 6850 2300 or email communications@forbes.nsw.gov.au
Our website is being updated regularly and all road and other updates are being shared on social media and through our other channels.
Our thoughts are with the Bedgerebong, Jemalong and Condobolin communities which are now at very high flood levels due to the river flooding and rain.
This is a time when our community works well together - I am so proud of how everyone pitches in to support and assist each other. Stay safe everyone.
