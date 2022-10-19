Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: everyone has worked so well together, and will need to again

By Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
October 19 2022 - 10:00pm
Forbes Ski Dam and Bedgerebong Road on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Picture by Forbes Shire Council

What a great community we have. Everyone has worked so well together during these trying times and we will need to again as we brace for potentially more rain and flooding.

